Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Remains on the shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) isn't part of the squad for Sunday's home game versus Como.

Bella-Kotchap will miss the second game in a row due to a shoulder injury and might soon be shut down. Martin Frese or Nicolas Valentini will take his place in the back.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
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