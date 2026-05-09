Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Remains on the shelf
Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) isn't part of the squad for Sunday's home game versus Como.
Bella-Kotchap will miss the second game in a row due to a shoulder injury and might soon be shut down. Martin Frese or Nicolas Valentini will take his place in the back.
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