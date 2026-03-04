Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Will miss a few tilts
Bella-Kotchap has been diagnosed with a left biceps femoris lesion, Verona relayed.
Bella-Kotchap will have to skip two or three fixtures after getting hurt against Napoli. Tobias Slotsager (thigh) is out as well, so Verona are down to three center-backs, Victor Nelsson, Andrias Edmundsson and Nicolas Valentini, plus Martin Frese and Daniel Oyegoke, who can adapt to the role.
