Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap Injury: Will miss a few tilts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bella-Kotchap has been diagnosed with a left biceps femoris lesion, Verona relayed.

Bella-Kotchap will have to skip two or three fixtures after getting hurt against Napoli. Tobias Slotsager (thigh) is out as well, so Verona are down to three center-backs, Victor Nelsson, Andrias Edmundsson and Nicolas Valentini, plus Martin Frese and Daniel Oyegoke, who can adapt to the role.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
