Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap News: DNP in Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bella-Kotchap (thigh) didn't feature in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Milan.

Bella-Kotchap returned to the squad after a month and a half, but the coach elected to give him more time before fielding him. He'll likely start over Nicolas Valentini and Martin Frese once he's fully healthy. He has notched five tackles (four won), four interceptions and eight clearances in his last three outings, with no clean sheets.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
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