Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Fit Sunday
Bella-Kotchap (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan.
Bella-Kotchap has missed five straight games but is back Sunday, fit enough for a bench spot after a time out with a thigh injury. He has only played in three games since Jan. 11 due to injuries and will now look to earn back a starting role in the coming games, earning one clean sheet in 17 appearances (13 starts) this season.
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