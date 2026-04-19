Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Fit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bella-Kotchap (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against AC Milan.

Bella-Kotchap has missed five straight games but is back Sunday, fit enough for a bench spot after a time out with a thigh injury. He has only played in three games since Jan. 11 due to injuries and will now look to earn back a starting role in the coming games, earning one clean sheet in 17 appearances (13 starts) this season.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
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