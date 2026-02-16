Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Logs five clearances versus Parma
Bella-Kotchap (thigh) had two blocks, one tackle (one won) and five clearances in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Parma.
Bella-Kotchap didn't display signs of rust despite sitting out a month because of a thigh injury, but his team allowed two goals anyway. He has tallied four or more clearances in his last seven appearances, amassing 45. Additionally, he has recorded at least one tackle, totaling five (three won), and one block in four displays in a row. Instead, he didn't register an interception for the first one since late September in this one.
