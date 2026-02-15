Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Starting immediately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Bella-Kotchap (thigh) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Parma.

Bella-Kotchap was battling some fitness to make the call Sunday and has done so, with the defender not just fit but making the starting XI. This is an 11th start in 15 appearances for the defender, as he has only missed one start when available since October. 29.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
