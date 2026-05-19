Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Unused sub in Inter clash
Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) didn't play in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter.
Bella-Kotchap was deemed fit after missing two games with a shoulder problem, but didn't get minutes right away. He'll push especially Nicolas Valentini in the season finale versus Roma on Sunday. Multiple injuries have limited him to 18 displays (14 starts), during which he has contributed to one clean sheet and tallied 32 interceptions, 84 clearances and 15 blocks.
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