Armel Bella-Kotchap headshot

Armel Bella-Kotchap News: Unused sub in Inter clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 1:24am

Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) didn't play in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter.

Bella-Kotchap was deemed fit after missing two games with a shoulder problem, but didn't get minutes right away. He'll push especially Nicolas Valentini in the season finale versus Roma on Sunday. Multiple injuries have limited him to 18 displays (14 starts), during which he has contributed to one clean sheet and tallied 32 interceptions, 84 clearances and 15 blocks.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Armel Bella-Kotchap See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 11, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 11, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 28, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 28, 2025
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Feb. 25, 26, 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 24, 2025