Armin Gigovic News: Scores lone goal Sunday

Gigovic bagged the only goal of Sunday's match, an unassisted strike in the 42nd minute. It marked his fourth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 14. The goal came on his only shot and he also recorded one cross in his third straight match. He was subbed off in the 59th minute for Lewis Holtby.