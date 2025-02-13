Arnau Martinez Injury: Available for Friday
Martinez (hamstring) is back in team training and available for Friday's game against Getafe, coach Michel Sanchez said in a press conference.
Martinez suffered a hamstring injury during pregame training against Bilbao and missed the match. However, the issue is not serious as he has resumed normal training and will be available for Friday's game. If not fully fit to start, Alejandro Frances could replace him again at right-back.
