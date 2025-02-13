Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arnau Martinez headshot

Arnau Martinez Injury: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Martinez (hamstring) is back in team training and available for Friday's game against Getafe, coach Michel Sanchez said in a press conference.

Martinez suffered a hamstring injury during pregame training against Bilbao and missed the match. However, the issue is not serious as he has resumed normal training and will be available for Friday's game. If not fully fit to start, Alejandro Frances could replace him again at right-back.

Arnau Martinez
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now