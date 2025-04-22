Arnau Martinez Injury: Will undergo tests Wednesday

Martinez (hamstring) will undergo tests on Wednesday for his injury, coach Michel said in a press conference, according to Estadio Deportivo. "Arnau has had some hamstring issues all week, but yesterday he trained normally and was ready to play. We had set the lineup for him, and he was available. But during the warm-up and activation process, he felt a slight sting, and the truth is we need to run tests on him tomorrow, but he said he didn't feel up to playing today."

Martinez was a late scratch for Monday's game. He was expected to play but felt a slight sting during the warmup and did not feel good enough to feature. He will undergo exams on Wednesday to determine the extent of the hamstring injury that caused him discomfort throughout the week and whether he will need to miss time. If that is the case, Alejandro Frances is expected to see increased playing time at right-back.