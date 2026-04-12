Arnau Martinez News: Earns assist
Martinez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.
Martinez was credited with an assist against Real Madrid on Friday, adding on to his two won tackles and one key pass. He's won nine tackles while making seven blocked shots making 10 key passes in the last eight La Liga appearances.
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