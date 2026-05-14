Arnau Martinez News: Gets an assist

Arnau Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Martinez had tremendous volume but was unlucky to come away with just one assist as Girona wasted plenty of chances. The defender should be involved as Girona try to take points off Atletico Madrid in the next match. Atleti have only allowed 39 goals in league play but they have locked up a UCL spot for next season so they could potentially experiment more with their lineup.