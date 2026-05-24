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Arnau Martinez News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Martinez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche.

Martinez delivered the defining moment of his season in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Elche on the final day of the La Liga campaign, equalizing in the second half with a composed finish that briefly reignited Girona's survival hopes before results elsewhere confirmed their relegation to the Segunda División. The Spanish right-back combined attacking intent with defensive resilience throughout an emotionally charged final home match. Martinez ends the 2025-26 season with two goals, three assists, 66 tackles, 41 interceptions and 125 clearances across 35 La Liga appearances, and despite the relegation, his performances throughout the campaign are expected to attract significant interest from top-flight clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arnau Martinez
Girona
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