Arnau Martinez News: Signs with Valencia

Martinez has completed a transfer to Valencia from Girona, according to his new club.

Martinez is back in La Liga play following Girona's demotion, as the defender is off to Valencia. The 23-year-old has picked up some great experience over the past few years after starting in 33 games last season, a solid addition that Valencia has locked down until 2031. He should be in instant contention for the starting spot at right-back once integrated.