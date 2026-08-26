Arnau Martinez News: Signs with Valencia
Martinez has completed a transfer to Valencia from Girona, according to his new club.
Martinez is back in La Liga play following Girona's demotion, as the defender is off to Valencia. The 23-year-old has picked up some great experience over the past few years after starting in 33 games last season, a solid addition that Valencia has locked down until 2031. He should be in instant contention for the starting spot at right-back once integrated.
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