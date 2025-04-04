Fantasy Soccer
Arnau Tenas headshot

Arnau Tenas Injury: Will be in squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Tenas (shoulder) has fully recovered from his injury and will be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Angers, as he was not included in the injury report.

Tenas has fully recovered from his shoulder injury and is now available for selection for Paris. However, he remains the third-choice goalkeeper and is unlikely to see significant playing time before the end of the season.

Arnau Tenas
Paris Saint-Germain
