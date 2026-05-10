Arnau Tenas News: Allows one in draw
Tenas allowed a goal while making seven saves during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Mallorca.
Tenas allowed the game tying goal in first half stoppage time but preserved a point by making seven saves in the draw. The keeper has allowed a goal in each of his last three starts while combining for 11 saves over that stretch of games. Villarreal take on Sevilla at home in mid week action Wednesday.
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