Arnau Tenas News: Allows one in finale

Tenas recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Tenas is ending his season on a relatively good note, as he would only allow a first-half goal while making three saves in the win. However, he ended his season without a clean sheet, making 10 appearances all season. He ends up allowing just over a goal per game, with 16 goals allowed and 30 saves this campaign.