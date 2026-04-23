Arnau Tenas News: Concedes once in rare start

Tenas made three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Oviedo.

Tenas made just his fourth La Liga start of the season Thursday, his first since Oct. 18. He conceded one goal in the draw, Ilyas Chaira's equalizer in the 69th minute. With just a couple days until the next match on Sunday versus Celta Vigo, there's a good chance Luiz Junior will return to the starting XI.