Arnau Tenas News: Concedes once in win

Tenas recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Celta Vigo.

Tenas made his second consecutive start Sunday, once again getting the nod over Luiz Junior. He conceded one goal once again, this time on a Borja Iglesias penalty in the 73rd minute. It's unclear who will start Saturday versus Levante, a side which has scored 37 goals through 32 matches this season.