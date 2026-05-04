Arnau Tenas News: Sees one go

Arnau Tenas recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 5-1 victory versus Levante.

Tenas allowed just one go on two saves during the win over Levante. He continues to get the call to start over Luiz Junior, making seven saves in the last three games played, allowing three goals in that span. If the keeper gets called on again, he will face Mallorca on Sunday, who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.