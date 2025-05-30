Arnaud Bodart Injury: Signs with FC Metz

Bodart has signed with FC Metz until the end of the season as a free agent following his departure from Belgian side Standard Liege, the club announced.

Bodart joined the Grenats on a six-month contract with an option for more depending on his performances. There is no doubt that with his level since arriving in January, he is expected to remain a Metz player next season after helping them earn promotion to Ligue 1. The Belgian goalkeeper who played 168 games in the Pro League and scored one goal injured his knee against Stade Lavallois in early May. He is recovering from that injury and is expected to return in July according to reports. He missed both legs against Reims in the Ligue 1 qualification but saw backup keeper Pape Sy help the team secure promotion to the French top flight. Bodart played 17 games for Metz this season and recorded four clean sheets.