Arnaud Kalimuendo Injury: Injury deemed not serious

Kalimuendo (shoulder) has avoided a serious injury and is not expected to miss too much time, according to his club.

Kalimeundo is hitting the sidelines with a shoulder injury but will not see an extended absence, as the injury has not been deemed serious after testing. This will likely leave him with a return near the end of the month or to start March, still needing a bit of time to recover. He has started in three straight, with Ansgar Knauff likely to resume a starting role until Kalimunedo returns.