Arnaud Kalimuendo Injury: Suffers apparent shoulder injury

Kalimuendo (shoulder) was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's clash against Gladbach due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Kalimuendo didn't even make it out of the opening 20 minutes in Saturday's clash against Gladbach, going down early with an apparent shoulder injury that forced him off. He was subbed out for Mahmoud Dahoud, which pushed Mario Gotze higher up the field while Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab slid into the striker role. The Moroccan forward now lines up for an uptick in minutes while the Frenchman works his way back.