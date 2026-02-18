Arnaud Kalimuendo Injury: Trains with team Wednesday

Kalimuendo (shoulder) was spotted training with the team Wednesday, the club posted.

Kalimuendo picked up a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over Gladbach, but it turned out to be minor as the striker was back in training with the squad on Wednesday. That is a major boost for the Eagles given he has locked down a starting spot since arriving in the winter transfer window and quickly established himself as a key piece of the attack. He is now expected to slide right back into his usual role in the upcoming fixtures without any real limitations.