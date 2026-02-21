Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Finds bench role
Kalimuendo (shoulder) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.
Kalimuendo finds a bench role for Saturday's clash after recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered against Gladbach. He returned to training on Wednesday but is not yet at full fitness and is eased back into action as a substitute option. Even so his availability remains a positive for the Eagles given his importance since arriving in the winter transfer window.
