Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Misses penalty, scores anyways

Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Kalimuendo made it two straight appearances with a goal Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. This marks his 11th goal of the season in 23 appearances (22 starts), with three coming in his past four outings. He did miss from the penalty spot, although he would finish the rebound, which led to his one goal.