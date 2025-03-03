Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arnaud Kalimuendo headshot

Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Misses penalty, scores anyways

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Kalimuendo made it two straight appearances with a goal Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 87th minute. This marks his 11th goal of the season in 23 appearances (22 starts), with three coming in his past four outings. He did miss from the penalty spot, although he would finish the rebound, which led to his one goal.

Arnaud Kalimuendo
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now