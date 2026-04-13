Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Nets in win

Arnaud Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg.

Kalimuendo made the most of his two shots on goal during Saturday's win, he scored once in a big win over Wolfsburg. The forward was excellent leading the line, he also created a pair of chances and could have had an assist with better finishing around him. Kalimuendo has plenty of positives to take away from Saturday's win as he continues to take a larger role.