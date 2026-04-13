Arnaud Kalimuendo headshot

Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Arnaud Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Wolfsburg.

Kalimuendo made the most of his two shots on goal during Saturday's win, he scored once in a big win over Wolfsburg. The forward was excellent leading the line, he also created a pair of chances and could have had an assist with better finishing around him. Kalimuendo has plenty of positives to take away from Saturday's win as he continues to take a larger role.

Arnaud Kalimuendo
Eintracht Frankfurt
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