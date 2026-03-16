Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Nets only goal

Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC Heidenheim.

Kalimuendo scored the only goal during Saturday's clash, a crucial one that earned all three points in the win. The striker has struggled for consistent minutes as Frankfurt cycle through a few different attacking options, but he's talented and dangerous when he starts. With a solid attacking unit, Kalimuendo has plenty of upside in most matches.