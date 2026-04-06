Arnaud Kalimuendo headshot

Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Nets Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Arnaud Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln.

Kalimuendo found the back of the net during Sunday's draw. He was excellent and created five chances as well during the draw. The defense let Frankfurt down, but the attack was brilliant and Kalimuendo was a huge part of that. He could have had another goal and multiple assists with better finishing around him.

Arnaud Kalimuendo
Eintracht Frankfurt
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