Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Quiet in draw
Arnaud Kalimuendo registered one cross (zero accurate) and one clearance in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus FC St. Pauli.
Kalimuendo failed to get much of anything done during Sunday's draw. The striker sent in one cross and failed to take a single shot. It was truly a day to forget for Kalimuendo. He will hope to bounce back in the coming weeks, though he might fall to the bench after this showing.
