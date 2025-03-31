Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Kalimuendo scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Angers.

Kalimuendo opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a stunning weak foot strike assisted by Kazeem Olaigbe. Kalimuendo netted again in stoppage time, assisted by Ismael Kone. Kalimuendo has netted 13 in 26 games which includes five in the last seven games.