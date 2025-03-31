Fantasy Soccer
Arnaud Kalimuendo headshot

Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Kalimuendo scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Angers.

Kalimuendo opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a stunning weak foot strike assisted by Kazeem Olaigbe. Kalimuendo netted again in stoppage time, assisted by Ismael Kone. Kalimuendo has netted 13 in 26 games which includes five in the last seven games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo
Rennes
