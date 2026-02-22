Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores in loss

Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Kalimuendo found the back of the net during one of the hardest matches of the season, scoring on his only shot on goal against Bayern Munich. The forward was excellent with limited chances against a top team, and looks to be back to his best now that he's fit. Kalimuendo will hope to carry this form into some more manageable matches.