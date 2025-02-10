Arnaud Kalimuendo News: Scores opener Saturday

Kalimuendo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus St. Etienne.

Kalimuendo scored the opening goal of Saturday's match with a close-range strike in the 15th minute assisted by Lorenz Assignon. It marked his ninth goal of the season, three of which have come in 2025. He also created one chance and won one tackle before he was subbed off in the 69th minute for Ismael Kone.