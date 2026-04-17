Arnaud Nordin Injury: Available to play Sunday

Nordin (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's game against Strasbourg, according to manager Franck Haise."Arnaud (Nordin) has fully resumed training," he said.

Nordin has missed Rennes' last two matches due to an undisclosed injury, but his return to full training suggests the striker will be back in the mix for the weekend. Nordin could return to the XI right away, as he's been a regular for Rennes with seven straight starts, as well as one goal and one assist, since joining from Mainz in the January transfer window.