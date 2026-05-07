Arnaud Nordin Injury: Late call for Sunday

Nordin (undisclosed) has returned to training and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Franck Haise, per Francois Rauzi from Iciarmorique.

Nordin's return to training is an encouraging development after missing four of his side's last five matches due to injury. The winger had been a regular starter in the seven matches prior to the injury emerging, and his potential return to the matchday squad would be a welcome boost heading into the weekend fixture.