Arnaud Nordin Injury: Late scratch for Brest clash

Nordin (undisclosed) has been left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Brest as a surprise late omission, the club posted.

Nordin's absence was not flagged in advance, making it an unexpected development for the Rennais heading into the weekend. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his timeline uncertain, though next Saturday's clash against Angers looks like the earliest realistic return date. Ludovic Blas, Breel Embolo and Moussa Al Tamari are all in line to pick up extra minutes in the attack during his absence.