Arnaud Nordin Injury: Misses Angers clash

Nordin (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Angers with no return date given, the club posted.

Nordin will miss a second game in a row in Ligue 1 since his surprise late omission against Brest, and the continued absence of any details on the nature of the issue is a concern for Rennes heading into the weekend. Ludovic Blas, Breel Embolo and Moussa Al Tamari are set to continue sharing the attacking load in his absence until the club provides more clarity on his situation.