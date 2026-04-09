Arnaud Nordin Injury: Still doubtful for Angers clash

Nordin (undisclosed) remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Angers, according to coach Frank Haise, per Francois Rauzy of ICI Armorique.

Nordin has been sidelined since missing the Brest fixture as a late surprise omission, and his status for the weekend remains uncertain with the club still not providing details on the nature of the issue. Ludovic Blas, Breel Embolo and Moussa Al Tamari are all in line to continue in expanded roles in the attack if Nordin cannot go on Saturday.