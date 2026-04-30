Arnaud Nordin Injury: Uncertain for Sunday

Nordin (undisclosed) is uncertain for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to coach Franck Haise, per Francois Rauzy from Iciarmorique.

Nordin missed the previous fixture against Nantes due to the undisclosed issue, extending what has been a difficult stretch for a player who had been a regular starter before the setback emerged. His availability for Sunday will depend on how he responds in training over the coming days, with no further details provided on the nature of the problem. Ludovic Blas is expected to continue in an expanded role should Nordin be unable to go against Lyon.