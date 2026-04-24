Arnaud Nordin Injury: Very uncertain for Nantes clash

Nordin (undisclosed) is very uncertain for Sunday's clash against Nantes, according to Francois Rauzy of France Bleu.

Nordin has been managing an undisclosed issue and his availability for the weekend is in serious doubt despite having featured from the bench in the last game. The winger has been a regular starter prior to his setback, therefore his absence forces a reshuffle, with Ludovic Blas getting a larger role in the front line.