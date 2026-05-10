Arnaud Nordin News: Available against Paris FC
Nordin (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, the club posted.
Nordin's return to the matchday squad is a welcome development after missing four of his last five matches due to the undisclosed issue. The winger had been a regular starter in the seven matches prior to the injury emerging, and his availability gives manager Franck Haise a key attacking option heading into the weekend fixture.
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