Arnaud Nordin headshot

Arnaud Nordin News: Available against Paris FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Nordin (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, the club posted.

Nordin's return to the matchday squad is a welcome development after missing four of his last five matches due to the undisclosed issue. The winger had been a regular starter in the seven matches prior to the injury emerging, and his availability gives manager Franck Haise a key attacking option heading into the weekend fixture.

Arnaud Nordin
Rennes
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