Arnaud Nordin News: Provides assist off bench

Nordin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Marseille.

Nordin checked in during the 67th minute and made his impact felt, delivering the assist on Esteban Lepaul's 84th-minute consolation goal with a pinpoint cross from the right that his teammate powered home. He generated two chances and forced Geronimo Rulli into a save with a late strike, making the most of his 23-minute cameo. Nordin wraps up the season with one goal and two assists in Ligue 1 during his loan from Mainz, and his future remains up in the air as a decision looms between extending his stay in Brittany or heading back to the Bundesliga.