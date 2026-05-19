Arnaud Nordin headshot

Arnaud Nordin News: Provides assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nordin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Marseille.

Nordin checked in during the 67th minute and made his impact felt, delivering the assist on Esteban Lepaul's 84th-minute consolation goal with a pinpoint cross from the right that his teammate powered home. He generated two chances and forced Geronimo Rulli into a save with a late strike, making the most of his 23-minute cameo. Nordin wraps up the season with one goal and two assists in Ligue 1 during his loan from Mainz, and his future remains up in the air as a decision looms between extending his stay in Brittany or heading back to the Bundesliga.

Arnaud Nordin
Rennes
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