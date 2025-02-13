Fantasy Soccer
Arnaud Souquet News: Buyout option exercised

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Souquet has had the buyout option of his contract met and is no longer a member of Chicago, according to his former club.

Souquet is no longer a part of the Chicago Fire, with the defender exiting after the club exercised his buyout option for the 2025 season. That said, the defender now enters free agency and will be hopeful to find a new club ahead of the new season.

