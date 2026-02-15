Arnaut Danjuma headshot

Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Could recover for Villarreal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 4:32pm

Danjuma (groin) is believed to have a chance of being available next Sunday at Villarreal, with manager Carlos Corberan revealing that "The decision not to play Thierry or Danjuma was partly preventative." and adding "Danjuma is in a similar situation, but the scan did show an injury. He's feeling better, and we expect to have him back for next week."

Danjuma was expected to miss two weeks, but an earlier return appears to be a possible scenario. In any case, the attacker is still questionable at the moment. Prior to his absence in the last clash against Levante, he recorded three goals and two assists across 22 La Liga games, although only one of those contributions came in the last 14 contests. Largie Ramazani played well in Danjuma's absence and could find more opportunities if the usual starter is forced to miss more time.

