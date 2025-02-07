Fantasy Soccer
Arnaut Danjuma headshot

Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Not Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Danjuma (knee) has been diagnosed with patellar tendinopathy and will be unavailable for Saturday's clash against Bilbao, the club announced.

Danjuma has sustained a knee injury this week and will miss Saturday's game. He has not been a regular starter this season, although he started two of the last three matches for his team. Bryan Gil is expected to start on the left flank against Bilbao.

