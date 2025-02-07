Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Not Available for Saturday
Danjuma (knee) has been diagnosed with patellar tendinopathy and will be unavailable for Saturday's clash against Bilbao, the club announced.
Danjuma has sustained a knee injury this week and will miss Saturday's game. He has not been a regular starter this season, although he started two of the last three matches for his team. Bryan Gil is expected to start on the left flank against Bilbao.
