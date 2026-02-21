Arnaut Danjuma headshot

Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Option to face Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Danjuma (groin) is an option for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference.

Danjuma has fully recovered from his groin injury and got through a full week of training, putting him back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Villarreal. The forward is expected to be eased back into action as he builds rhythm and sharpness, rather than jumping straight into heavy minutes. Once he's back at full speed, he should regain his regular starting role up front.

Arnaut Danjuma
Valencia
