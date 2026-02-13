Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Set to miss two weeks
Danjuma suffered a psoas muscle strain and will likely miss two weeks to recover from the issue, according to Javi Teruel from AS.
Danjuma is set to miss both derby clashes against Levante and Villarreal this month after going down with a psoas strain that will sideline him for roughly two weeks. It's a tough break for Valencia, as he's been a locked-in starter up front and a key piece of their attacking engine. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, opening the door for Diego Lopez to step back into the starting lineup and shoulder the load in the final third.
