Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Spotted in training

Danjuma (groin) was spotted back in team training and could be available for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to Deportes Cope Valencia.

Danjuma could be an option for Sunday's match against Villarreal after missing the last game due to a groin injury. The forward has returned to training with his teammates and will undergo further tests to determine if he is fit to feature. He had been a starter prior to the setback and should reclaim his place in the starting XI if available.