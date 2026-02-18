Arnaut Danjuma headshot

Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 3:21am

Danjuma (groin) was spotted back in team training and could be available for Sunday's match against Villarreal, according to Deportes Cope Valencia.

Danjuma could be an option for Sunday's match against Villarreal after missing the last game due to a groin injury. The forward has returned to training with his teammates and will undergo further tests to determine if he is fit to feature. He had been a starter prior to the setback and should reclaim his place in the starting XI if available.

Arnaut Danjuma
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arnaut Danjuma See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arnaut Danjuma See More
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 24, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 17, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 13, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Bournemouth v. Leicester City Showdown Projections
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Bournemouth v. Leicester City Showdown Projections
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 12, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 10, 2020