Arnaut Danjuma Injury: Still out with knee injury
Danjuma (knee) is still recovering from his injury and will miss the game against Real Madrid on Sunday, coach Michel Sanchez confirmed in the press conference.
Danjuma will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to recover from his knee injury and has not yet resumed team training. It remains uncertain when he will be able to return. Once fully fit, he is expected to be a bench option.
