Arnaut Danjuma News: Energetic substitute appearance
Arnaut Danjuma generated four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Atletico Madrid.
Arnaut Danjuma made the most of his 17-minute cameo Saturday in Valencia's 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. The attacker notched a team high with two accurate crosses and created one chance. Across Valencia's last 10 league fixtures, Danjuma has made eight appearances (one starts).
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