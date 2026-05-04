Arnaut Danjuma News: Energetic substitute appearance

Arnaut Danjuma generated four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Atletico Madrid.

Arnaut Danjuma made the most of his 17-minute cameo Saturday in Valencia's 2-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. The attacker notched a team high with two accurate crosses and created one chance. Across Valencia's last 10 league fixtures, Danjuma has made eight appearances (one starts).